Investigation Continues After Girl Killed in Chicago McDonald's Drive-Thru

An investigation remains ongoing into the fatal shooting of a young girl sitting in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant Sunday.

According to Chicago police, Jaslyn Adams, 7, was sitting in a vehicle at the restaurant in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road at approximately 4:18 p.m. when shots rang out. The girl was struck multiple times, and she was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s father, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the torso, and he was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, according to police. The man has since been diagnosed with coronavirus since being taken to the hospital, according to Adams’ grandmother, with family now not able to visit him after the shooting.

The shooting has angered activists and alarmed public officials, with Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. Janice Jackson calling the killing a “heartbreaking” situation.

“I feel like a broken record, standing up here talking about how my heart aches,” she said at a press conference Monday. “This situation was particularly heartbreaking for me, because when I heard that she was going to McDonald’s with her father, I just thought about what that felt like to me as a kid. It was always a big deal to go to McDonald’s and to get to do it with my dad, so I can only imagine the heartbreak.

“I’m sick of our kids not feeling safe in the city, even doing something normal,” she added.

Jackson says the district is providing support Cameron Academy, where Adams attended school. Jackson said she has reached out to the principal of the school to offer assistance to students and faculty.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. She says detectives have a “sense of what the circumstances were,” but declined to elaborate further due to the nature of the investigation.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to Chicago police.