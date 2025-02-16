Investigation continues after Cicero house explosion

A Cicero family is picking up the pieces after a house explosion Saturday afternoon, with other families still waiting to return to their homes after a second structure was damaged.

According to the latest updates from authorities, four more families are waiting to return to their homes after a building in the 5600 West 22nd Place was damaged, with door replacements and other cleanup still being done Sunday.

A home in the 2200 block of Central Avenue was where the explosion took place, but the family of six that lived in the residence were away at a wedding at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

Both the Red Cross and Cicero officials are assisting families impacted by the explosion and subsequent fire, according to a press spokesperson.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but officials suspect that gas contributed to the blast.

“Gas explosions are really the only things like this explosion,” Cicero Fire Chief Jeff Penzkofer said.

In addition to the explosion, an adjacent building caught fire, and minor damage was reported to a third building, officials said. Footage captured by an NBC Chicago photographer at the scene showed scattered debris and smoke coming from at least one of the structures.