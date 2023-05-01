Interstate 55 Remains Closed in South-Central Illinois After Dust Storm Causes Deadly Crash

An immense cleanup effort was underway along Interstate 55 in south-central Illinois late Monday night, hours after a dust storm caused a series of collisions, killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others.

A total of 72 vehicles were involved in the horrific pileup that unfolded in the early afternoon, when winds blew dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility.

Six deaths were reported with the crashes, and 37 other victims, ranging in age from 2 to 80 years old, were taken to area hospitals in various conditions, said Illinois State Police Major Ryan Starrick. One of the individuals who died has been identified as Shirley Harley, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin, according to authorities. As of late Monday, the Montgomery County Coroner's Office was working to identify the five others and notify their families.

The crash shut down I-55 for miles between Divernon and Farmersville, and the interstate will likely remain closed until Tuesday as crews work to remove the dozens of vehicles from the roadway. Police said the collision initially happened in the northbound lanes of the highly trafficked interstate, but crashes then followed in the southbound lanes. At least two semi-trucks caught fire during the chain of events.

"This is a very difficult scene, difficult to train for, not something we experience locally," stated Montgomery County EMA Director Kevin Schott.

According to Illinois State Police, multiple fatalities were reported with the crashes, but an exact number remained unclear. At least 30 others were taken to area hospitals

The biggest challenge, according to the EMA director, was trying to get to victims quickly.

"We had multiple vehicles involves, some were on fire," he said during a news briefing. "So we had vehicle fires to extinguish, we had to search every vehicle whether they were involved in the accident or just pulled over to check for for injuries, to getting them out of there rapidly and getting to the hospital so that we can provide professional care for them."

State police say similar situations have occurred in various parts of Illinois. However, the sheer devastation caused by the crash made the situation rather unusual.

Multiple people were killed and more than 30 others injured in large crashes involving up to 90 vehicles on Interstate 55 in south-central Illinois during a dust storm, authorities said Monday afternoon.

"My heart goes out to the families," Starrick said. "My heart goes out to anybody that found themselves involved in this particular situation. It sounds like due to the low visibility, the high winds, everything just came together, unfortunately, on this particular stretch of I-55. My heart goes out to them."

Nathan Cormier was heading home along the interstate when the dust storm hit and said it "immediately just became darker, really quick." Cormier did what he could to help those in need till help arrived.

"[I] went from car to car, finding out who was hurt, so when EMS got here, I could point them to the worst ones," he explained.

Numerous fire departments and law enforcement agencies, as well as the Salvation Army and American Red Cross, responded to assist the victims of the crash.