Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash Along Interstate 294 in Cook County

One person died in a crash early Saturday morning along Interstate 294 in Cook County, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash was reported at around 7:19 a.m. in the southbound lanes near milepost 30. According to authorities, a semi traveling southbound hit a Nissan Sentra, which was stopped in a lane of traffic after being involved in a prior collision. The driver of the Sentra, Diana Garcia, 59, of Greenville, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead, police said. A passenger in the vehicle, Oscar Garcia, 67, of Menasha Wisconsin, was injured and taken to the hospital.

Brandon Rosemeyer, 26, of Monroe, Michigan, the driver of the semi, wasn't injured. It's unclear if any citations have been issued.