Interim CPD Supt. Eric Carter Announces Retirement Effective Next Month

Eric Carter, the Interim Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, has announced his retirement, effective on May 15.

Carter's retirement will coincide with the inauguration of a new City Council and Brandon Johnson as Chicago's 57th mayor, who campaigned on selecting a new superintendent from within the department's ranks.

Carter entered the post last month, succeeding David Brown as top cop, who led the department from April 2020 until March 16, 2023.

In a statement announcing his retirement, Carter thanked his wife, children and fellow members of CPD, ending a career of nearly four decades in the department.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"It has been my greatest honor to serve as your Interim Superintendent, and I have committed to working with Mayor-Elect Johnson to ensure that our department continues to deliver transformational service to our residents and visitors throughout the summer season, as the search for a permanent Superintendent continues amid the transition," Carter said.

Once Johnson is inaugurated on May 15, another interim superintendent will assume the post while the process to confirm a permanent replacement for Brown begins in the early weeks of Johnson's administration.