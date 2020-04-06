coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: Map Shows Cases by ZIP Code

The map allows residents to track cases by ZIP code and county in Illinois

Illinois Department of Public Health

Illinois residents can now track coronavirus cases in their neighborhood using anmap from the state's department of public health.

An interactive map on the Illinois' Department of Public Health website allows residents to track cases by ZIP code and county. Additionally, a separate chart includes a breakdown of both cases and deaths by county.

Additional information including race demographics, age demographics, gender and total number of people tested is also available.

Local

Lauri Markkanen 22 mins ago

Bulls Star Lauri Markkanen Reportedly Wants Out if Significant Front Office Changes Aren’t Made

Chicago Police Department 33 mins ago

Chicago Police Department Reports 95 Cases Total of Coronavirus

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Pritzker previously issued a statewide stay-at-home order until April 30.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinoiscoronavirusIllinois Department of Public Health
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us