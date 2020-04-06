Coronavirus Illinois: Map Shows Cases by ZIP Code

Illinois residents can now track coronavirus cases in their neighborhood using anmap from the state's department of public health.

An interactive map on the Illinois' Department of Public Health website allows residents to track cases by ZIP code and county. Additionally, a separate chart includes a breakdown of both cases and deaths by county.

Additional information including race demographics, age demographics, gender and total number of people tested is also available.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Pritzker previously issued a statewide stay-at-home order until April 30.