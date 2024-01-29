Innovations High School closed Monday after 2 students shot, killed in Loop

Innovations High School Monday will be closed after two teenage students were shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Chicago Loop.

"We are closed Monday, Jan. 29th," a voicemailbox at the school said. "We thank you for the outpouring of support."

The school, located on the 3rd Floor at 17 N. State St., posted a message to its website about the shooting, saying the incident has "devastated" students.

The school's message, signed by Principal Alicia Shines, can be found below:

It is with profound sadness and deep sorrow that we come together to mourn the devastating loss of two of our students, who were tragically shot and killed while being dismissed for the weekend. This incident has devastated our students, faculty, staff and community at large. We appreciate the outpouring of support as our school grapples with this senseless act of violence.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident took place just before 1 p.m. at 16 N. Wabash in downtown Chicago.

According to Chicago police, a group of gunmen jumped out of vehicles and opened fire as multiple students exited Innovations High School, striking 17-year-old Monterio Williams and 16-year-old Robert Boston.

Both teens were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. They were pronounced dead shortly after.

"It appears that a group of approximately six students were exiting and there was no confrontation," said Deputy Chief of Central Control Group with the Chicago Police Department Jon Hein. "Like I said, several individuals exited two vehicles, approached the group and fired multiple times."

A witness at the scene reported hearing multiple gunshots followed by "howling" and crying.

Chicago police are investigating after two people were killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Loop.

A woman who was walking in the area at the time had her coat grazed by a bullet but not injured, police said.

"Wherever the tragedy like this strikes in the city, it's heartbreaking for the families and everybody affected by it," Hein said. "It's a tragedy no matter where it happens."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the Mayor's Office of Community Safety has activated its "victim services support teams to aid victims' families and fellow students."

"Today, outside of Innovations High School, two students were tragically shot as classes were starting to dismiss for the weekend. I extend my deepest condolences to their families and the Innovations High School community as they grapple with unimaginable pain and trauma caused by this senseless act of violence," Johnson said in a statement.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said he spoke with the families of the victims who shed light on what the boys had planned for the future.

"The 17-year-old was planning on going to a trade school for painting. The other young man 16 just started here as a freshman. Close to his mother. Both of them are dearly hurting," Holmes said.

Police said they believe the shooting was an "isolated incident" and said there was no ongoing danger in the area.

They urged anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.