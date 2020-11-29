Thomson Prison

Inmate From Arizona Dies at Illinois Prison After Fight

Getty Images

A 37-year-old inmate from Arizona has died at a northwestern Illinois prison after a fight with another inmate.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported the death of Edsel Aaron Badoni at Thomson prison on Friday night, according to Sauk Valley Media.

Badoni of Arizona died around 2:30 p.m. after the fight.

The other inmate was not identified and was treated for unspecified injuries.

The FBI was investigating.

Badoni was serving nearly 14 years for assault with a deadly weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

