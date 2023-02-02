Injury Updates for Bulls' Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams After Game

Injury updates for Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Thursday night, both Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams left the Bulls-Hornets contest due to separate injuries in the second and fourth quarters, respectively.

Caruso was fouled after coming down with an offensive rebound, landing awkwardly. The team deemed him out of the game, and he was diagnosed with a sprained right foot.

This happened when he landed hard after getting fouled on that one offensive rebound https://t.co/yRoZ75dJeH — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 3, 2023

"Alex, it's his foot," Billy Donovan said after the game. "But the severity or what it was . . . I was just told that at halftime that he wasn't going to play in the second half. Alex has probably had a chance to be seen by the doctors in further detail than Patrick after the game."

As for Williams, he departed the game with a trainer to the locker room toward the end of the game with a right ankle injury. He did return to the game to sit on the bench, but did not return to the floor.

Williams is back on the bench https://t.co/AGbqYOSlp0 — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 3, 2023

"That last play for me in the fourth, I'm not really sure if I stepped on a foot or what," Williams said after the game. "But (I) kind of tweaked it a little bit there. But I'll be fine. I've dealt with this plenty of times before and dealt with a lot worse too. So I'll be fine."

Williams, despite not returning to the game, didn't voice much concern about the injury.

"Nah. As long as I can walk, I'll be out there," he said.

Caruso will be the one to watch out for moving forward, as he was unable to return to the floor for the second half and received treatment after the game.

Both Caruso and Williams' official status will be listed on Friday's injury report ahead of Saturday's home game against the Portland Trailblazers.

Against the Hornets, Williams recorded six points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field, along with three rebounds and one assist. As for Caruso, he punched in seven points and three rebounds.

