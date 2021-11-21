Injuries Reported After SUV Plows Into Crowd at Wisconsin Christmas Parade: Journal Sentinel

A vehicle plowed through a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha Sunday evening, prompting a massive law enforcement response and resulting in injuries, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

A reporter with the newspaper tweeted "a car just ran through the middle of a downtown Waukesha" parade at approximately 4:41 p.m., adding that multiple people were on the ground.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The event was livestreamed on Facebook, and a portion of the video showed a red SUV driving through the parade at what appeared to be a high rate of speed followed by gasps and sirens.

Initial reports were only available in the hour following the incident as police and city officials had yet to provide official information.

The Waukesha Police Department at approximately 5:15 p.m. posted on Facebook, "Please avoid the downtown area for the time being."

Family reunification has been set up at the Metro Transit Center near Bank Street, police said.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.