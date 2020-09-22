Injured Horse Being Treated After ‘Census Cowboy' Rode It On Dan Ryan Expressway

The horse seen galloping on the Dan Ryan Expressway guided by a Chicago man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” was injured during the incident and is being treated, officials said.

In a statement, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said the horse "was injured as a result of this stunt." Chicago Animal Care and Control was called to the scene and was arranging for treatment of the horse, the mayor's office said.

Illinois State Police say the animal was bleeding from one of its front hooves when it was given to Chicago Animal Care and Control officers, and suffered an injury to another hoof during the ride.

The department said Tuesday morning the horse was still "being evaluated by Animal Care and Control personnel."

Adam Hollingsworth, who has achieved notoriety for riding his horse at protests this year and as part of a campaign to improve census participation that was launched by Lightfoot, rode his horse onto the highway in a slow-speed chase during rush hour Monday, drawing a crowd of motorcycles and other vehicles as he made his way down the highway.

Hollingsworth indicated that his ride was designed to draw attention to the children being hurt by violence in the city.

“Kids’ lives matter!” Hollingsworth, who broadcast part of his ride on social media, said.

Traffic was backed up as a result of the ride, with Illinois State Police ultimately convincing him to exit the interstate at 95th Street. He was taken into custody by authorities, and now faces several charges in connection with the incident.

Lightfoot, who dubbed Hollingsworth the “Census Cowboy” during an event earlier this year, was also critical of the ride, describing it as a “stunt” that endangered the horse and those on the highway.

The man who has become known as the “Dread Head Cowboy” in Chicago was spotted riding his horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday afternoon, with a motorcycle escort accompanying him.

“There is a right way and a wrong way to call attention to issues of great importance, and this stunt was decidedly the very wrong way,” she said.

But Hollingsworth also garnered some support for his actions.

“He felt like it was necessary to make a big scene,” Joshua Hatchett, a friend of Hollingsworth, said. “Sometimes you gotta create a little ruckus to get your voice across.”

Eugene Burnett, one of the motorcyclists who rode alongside Hollingsworth, also supported his actions.

“We don’t harm or bother anybody,” he said. “Don’t get in the way. Do something for the kids!”