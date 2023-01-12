Infielder Hanser Alberto, White Sox Agree to Minor League Deal

By Ryan Taylor

Hanser Alberto, White Sox agree to minor league deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox agreed to a deal with minor-league infielder Hanser Alberto, first reported by Robert Murray. 

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Alberto, 29, has played seven seasons in the majors. Most recently, he spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in 73 games, slashing .244/.258/.365 from the plate and holding down a gadget role. He played sparsely in a multitude of positions, but the majority (37 games) at second base. 

Career-wise, Alberto holds a .272/.294/.380 slash line from the plate. He's played on four different ball clubs since entering the major leagues in 2015. He started with the Texas Rangers, playing three seasons. He spent the proceeding two with the Baltimore Orioles before playing with the Kansas City Royals in 2021, under bench coach and current manager Pedro Grifol, before signing with the Dodgers. 

The signing helps post depth at one of the barren spots in the White Sox' rotation. Currently, while White Sox general manager Rick Hahn made it clear the organization is always looking for external options, the club has Romy González, Lenyn Sosa and Leury García at their disposal for second base.

Local

Chicago Mayoral Election 2023 23 mins ago

Lightfoot Campaign Email to CPS Teachers a ‘Mistake;' Mayor Says She'll Cooperate With Any Investigation

covid variant 1 hour ago

Experts Prepare for New COVID Variant XBB.1.5 to Rise in Chicago Area

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us