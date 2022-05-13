Infant Formula Shortage: How Much Can You Buy at Retailers In Illinois?

As a infant formula shortage continues to worsen across the country, retailers in some states, including Illinois, are restricting how much customers can purchase in a single sale.

Analysis from retail data firm Datasembly shows that during the first week of May, 43% of baby formula supplies were out of stock at stores across the U.S.

The shortage was prompted in part by the shutdown of a major formula production facility owned by Chicago-based Abbott Labs in Sturgis, Michigan. The shutdown, in turn, was the result of a federal investigation into reports of contaminated Similac, Alimentum and EleCare products there that may have contributed to the deaths of infants.

Abbott, one of the country’s largest infant formula makers, said in a blog post published April 15 that it was working to increase production at its other facilities. And other manufacturers say production is at full capacity, but they are unable to keep up with current demand.

“Inflation, supply chain shortages, and product recalls have brought an unprecedented amount of volatility for baby formula,” Datasembly founder and CEO Ben Reich said in a news release. "We expect to continue to see the baby formula category being dramatically affected by these conditions."

So how much formula can you buy at one time? It depends on the retailer. Here's what to know.

How Much Baby Formula Can You Buy at Walgreens?

In a statement to NBC News, Deerfield-based Walgreens said customers will be limited to 3 baby formula products per purchase both in store and online.

"Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, infant and toddler formulas are seeing constraint across the country," Walgreens said in a statement.

"Similar to other retailers, we put into effect purchase limits of three per transaction on all infant and toddler formula to help improve inventory. We continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands."

How Much Infant Formula Can You Buy at CVS?

CVS is taking the same course as Walgreens, allowing customers to have only 3 baby formula products per purchase in-person and online.

How Much Infant Formula Can You Buy at Target?

The New York Times reports that Target is also imposing purchase limitations on baby formulas, but only for online sales. Online, you are limited to 4 products per purchase.

In store, there are no limits.

What Should Parents Do?

For parents desperate to secure a regular supply of baby formula for their children, and are having difficulty obtaining a single can, the Infant Nutrition Council of America advises that they contact their local food pantries, churches, shelters and hospital emergency rooms as they may provide small amounts of infant formula in emergency situations.

Parents can also contact Feeding America or dial 2-1-1 to be connected to a community resource specialist who can help you find local resources.

Here's what else experts recommend, and what to steer clear of: