Indoor Vaping and E-Cigarette Use Would be Banned in Public Spaces Under Illinois Senate Bill

Use of e-cigarettes would no longer be legally permitted in public places across Illinois under legislation being considered by state legislators.

Illinois Sen. Julie Morrison previously proposed a bill that would include e-cigarettes and vapes to the Smoke Free Illinois Act, which prohibits smoking in public indoors and within 15 feet of entrances and also mandates that "no smoking" signs be posted on the prohibited public place, according to a news release.

When the bill became law in 2007, people typically smoked cigarettes and cigars. However, both vaping and e-cigarette use has skyrocketed in recent years.

"A tobacco epidemic continues in our state,” Morrison said in a recent news release. “We have made great progress, but the surge of use of e-cigarettes has threatened that progress and lured more people toward a deadly addiction.”

The measure would amend the Smoke Free Illinois Act to include the use of alternative nicotine products and electronic cigarettes in the definition of "smoke" or "smoking" and define the terms "electronic cigarette, "nicotine" and "tobacco product."

Additional legislation regarding vape use has been passed in the past few years, including a measure Morrison spearheaded to place restrictions on marketing e-cigarettes to children.

The ban in public spaces passed the Senate in recent weeks and is currently making its way through the Illinois House. If passed, it would become effective Jan. 1, 2024.