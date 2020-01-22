Fernwood

Individuals in Custody After Police Chase on Chicago’s Far South Side

The chase ended near the Halsted entrance ramp onto northbound Interstate 57 in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood

The entrance ramp from Halsted to northbound Interstate 57 was blocked after a pursuit by Chicago police ended with two individuals in custody.

Dozens of CPD and Illinois State Police cars were on the scene in Chicago’s Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side Wednesday afternoon after the chase, which was captured on film by NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter.

After a pursuit, at least two individuals got out of a moving vehicle near the entrance ramp from Halsted onto the interstate and attempted to flee from the scene on foot.

Both individuals were quickly apprehended by police and taken into custody.

Police are investigating the incident, and remain on scene.

