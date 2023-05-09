Indiana's State Gasoline Tax to Go Up This Summer, Officials Say

An Indiana agency confirms that the state’s gasoline tax will go up by one cent this summer under an annual increase that Republican legislators voted recently to extend by three years.

The inflation-related increase for the fuel tax currently rings in at 33 cents a gallon. The Indiana Department of Revenue said Tuesday that rate will go up the maximum of a penny to 34 cents on July 1.

That increase has been allowed each July since 2017 when a Republican-sponsored plan boosted it to 28 cents from 18 cents.

The annual increase was set to expire in 2024. Republican House budget chairman Jeff Thompson called the extension a “reasonable” step amid rising construction costs.