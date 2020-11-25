coronavirus

Indianapolis Mayor Quarantines After Exposure to COVID-19

The 64-year-old Hogsett will remain in quarantine through Dec. 4

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and his wife are quarantining after having close contact last weekend with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday.

Hogsett’s office said that neither the Democratic mayor nor his wife, Steph Hogsett, are exhibiting symptoms. The couple plan to be tested for COVID-19 at the end of the week, based on guidance from the Marion County Public Health Department.

The 64-year-old Hogsett will remain in quarantine through Dec. 4.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb quarantined earlier this month after several members of the Republican governor's security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

Holcomb, 52, and his wife announced on Nov. 20 that they had tested negative for COVID-19.

