Gibson County

Indiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Charge in Staged Kidnapping

An Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to charges that she staged her own kidnapping.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that a Gibson County Judge this week ordered 24-year-old Hannah Potts to complete 120 hours of community service after she pleaded guilty to false informing.

The judge also sentenced Potts to 360 days in jail, suspended to probation.

According to court documents, Potts told police that she enlisted two other people to help fake the disappearance for a manuscript.

She told police she rehearsed for a week before posting a video to Facebook in July claiming a Black man had kidnapped her.

