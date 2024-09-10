Indiana woman missing after becoming caught in rip current off Puerto Rico coast

First responders in Puerto Rico were searching for an Indiana woman who disappeared when she became caught in a rip current, authorities said.
The 22-year-old woman was visiting Condado Beach in San Juan on Sunday when she and two friends were caught in a rip current while swimming, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release. The woman's friends were rescued by bystanders and local emergency personnel.
The woman was wearing a white shirt, pants and beach swimwear when she went missing, according to authorities. Coast Guard air and surface rescue teams were assisting local emergency crews in their search on Monday.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.