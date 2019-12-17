Indiana Woman Arrested on DUI Charges After Crashing Car, Knocking on Deputy’s Door

An Indiana woman is in custody after she allegedly drove off a roadway while intoxicated, and then knocked on the door of an off-duty sheriff’s deputy to ask for help.

According to Indiana State Police, the woman was driving at approximately 12:51 a.m. Tuesday when the vehicle slid off the roadway and became stuck. The woman, identified as 30-year-old Tabitha Mitkus, then knocked on the door of a nearby home, and the door was answered by an off-duty Tipton County Sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy noticed signs of impairment, and took Mitkus into custody after she tried to return to her vehicle to leave the scene. Police say that Mitkus had a BAC of .198, which is over two times the legal limit in the state of Indiana.

During their investigation of the incident, police found that the woman had left her 10-year-old daughter unsupervised at her Kokomo home.

Mitkus now faces charges of driving while intoxicated, DUI with a BAC of .15 or higher, and neglect of a dependent.

It is not known when her next court date will take place.

