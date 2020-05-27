indiana reopening

Indiana University to Welcome Students on Campuses in the Fall

The University plans to do hybrid learning with some in-person classes and some online

By Becca Wood

Indiana University will allow students back on campuses for the fall semester with a combination of in-person and online classes, university officials announced Wednesday.

In efforts to take preventative health measures for students, the university has made several changes to the 2020-2021 academic schedule.

Beginning Nov. 30, all classes will move to online formats only and will not return to in-person options until Feb. 7.

The revised academic calendar allows for a new, online winter session between Nov. 30 and Feb. 7 for students to obtain additional credit hours.

With the updated structure, many courses that previously only met in person will have portions online to allow for smaller class sizes.

In the note to students, the university explained the reduced holiday travel to and from campuses will limit the number of people at school during prime flu season months.

Most IU residence halls will be single occupancy unless student opt to choose a roommate.

