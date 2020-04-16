Indiana to Offer Limited In-Person Voting at Upcoming Primary Election

While Indiana officials are encouraging mail-in absentee voting, the state will still have in-person voting for its pushed-back primary election on June 2.

At Thursday’s coronavirus briefing, Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson updated Hoosiers on the upcoming election that was previously moved from May 5 to June 2 over growing concerns of spreading the coronavirus.

Lawson said early in-person voting will take place, but will be limited.

Instead of the typical 28 days prior to the primary, voters can cast an early in-person ballot from May 26 through June 1.

“These recommendations come after many discussions with county clerks and election staff, the state parties, the Indiana election division," Lawson said, "and they represent what we believe to be best practices for an unprecedented election cycle.”

Lawson encouraged voters to double check their polling locations before leaving home to cast a ballot and addressed safety concerns over in-person voting at these precincts.

“We plan to address the potential coronavirus threats by minimizing direct contact among Hoosier voters and election staff, educating poll workers on sanitation practices and ensuring polling locations are supplied with the necessary personal protective equipment, all while maintaining the highest standard of election security.”

Because of concerns of the coronavirus, Indiana previously changed requirements allowing anyone registered to vote absentee in Indiana.

“Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot by mail and it's very easy. You call your county clerk and request an application be mailed to you. Or you can go to Indiana voters calm to print an application, fill it out, sign it and return it to your county.”

The deadline to vote absentee is May 21.