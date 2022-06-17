Indiana to Get $2.9M in Settlement Over `Free' TurboTax Ads

Indiana will get $2.9 million from a nationwide settlement with a software company that misled users who filed their taxes through TurboTax.

The Indiana attorney general’s office announced the state's share of the settlement with Intuit, the software company that produces the tax return service, on Thursday.

The office says Intuit advertised TurboTax as completely free, but this only held true for taxpayers filing basic returns. The settlement is part of a $141 million settlement across 50 states and the District of Columbia.

More than 98,000 Hoosiers who used TurboTax for tax years 2016 through 2018 are eligible for approximately $30 payments for each year that they paid to file.