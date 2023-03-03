indiana news

Indiana State Trooper Struck and Killed by Suspect During Police Chase

Master Trooper James Bailey was assisting with a traffic back-up on Interstate 69 near Auburn at around 4:30 p.m. when a driver fleeing police struck him

By Matt Stefanski

An Indiana State Police trooper was struck and killed while attempting to stop a driver involved in a police pursuit Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Master Trooper James Bailey was assisting with a traffic back-up on Interstate 69 near Auburn at around 4:30 p.m., when he was informed that a driver being pursued by Fort Wayne police officers was approaching his location, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Bailey attempted to stop the driver by deploying stop sticks, but was struck.

The trooper was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries where he later died, according to ISP. Trooper Bailey served with the Indiana State Police for more than 15 years and is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

The suspect, Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of Marion, was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing death to a law enforcement officer.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

This article tagged under:

indiana news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us