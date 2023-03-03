Indiana State Trooper Struck and Killed by Suspect During Police Chase

An Indiana State Police trooper was struck and killed while attempting to stop a driver involved in a police pursuit Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Master Trooper James Bailey was assisting with a traffic back-up on Interstate 69 near Auburn at around 4:30 p.m., when he was informed that a driver being pursued by Fort Wayne police officers was approaching his location, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Bailey attempted to stop the driver by deploying stop sticks, but was struck.

The trooper was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries where he later died, according to ISP. Trooper Bailey served with the Indiana State Police for more than 15 years and is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

The suspect, Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of Marion, was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing death to a law enforcement officer.