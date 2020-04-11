Indiana State Police Warn Residents of Potential for Stimulus Payment Scams

Indiana State Police are warning residents to be wary of scams involving stimulus checks being sent out by the federal government.

Officials are alerting residents to potential scams involving the checks, which are being distributed to help individuals cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

State police say that the IRS and Treasury Department will not contact residents by phone or email to ask for personal information, as the agencies already have the needed details to distribute the funds. Any email asking residents to click through links to fill in information, and the IRS will not ask for taxpayers to verify their checking account numbers.

The checks will begin going out within the next three weeks, according to the Treasury Department and IRS, and will be distributed automatically with no action required for most individuals. The IRS will use 2019 tax return information to calculate the payment amount, and for those who haven’t filed taxes in 2019, the service will use 2018 tax filing information.

For more information, taxpayers can visit the IRS’ website.