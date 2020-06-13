Indiana State Police Seek 2nd Individual After Carjacking Suspect Dies in Shootout With Troopers

Indiana State Police are searching for a second individual that may have been involved in an incident that left a trooper injured and a carjacking suspect dead after he was shot in an exchange of gunfire with police.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday night, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received calls concerning an armed robbery that took place at the Pilot Truck Stop in Remington. After the robbery, a carjacking was also reported to police.

According to authorities, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim’s head and demanded that they relinquish a black Mitsubishi. A Demotte police officer saw the stolen vehicle traveling on Interstate 65 and attempted to make a traffic stop, but he lost sight of the vehicle near exit 240 at Lowell.

Two state troopers spotted the vehicle six miles up the interstate, but the suspect began to flee. A pursuit began, and the Mitsubishi ended up with a flat tire. As the vehicle slowed, the suspect began firing shots at police, and one of them was hit in the leg.

The troopers returned fire, striking the suspect. The 23-year-old man was later pronounced dead at the scene, while the injured officer was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point with non life-threatening injuries.

Before the robbery and carjacking, a second individual was seen by witnesses. Described as an African-American man, the individual was driving a silver Toyota Corolla, which had been seen entering the truck stop with hazard lights activated. The Toyota was seen parked next to the black Mitsubishi, and left at the same time as the stolen vehicle.

The Toyota was found abandoned on Interstate 65 just one mile from the Pilot station.

If anyone has information on the identity of the second individual, or spotted the silver Toyota on Interstate 65, they are encouraged to call Indiana State Police at 765-567-2125.