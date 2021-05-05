Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana State Fair Returning After 2020 Pandemic Cancellation

The Indiana State Fair will return with some changes this summer, a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation, fair officials announced Tuesday.

This year's fair will run from July 30-Aug. 22 and be focused on the theme of “celebrating all things Indiana and the resiliency of the Hoosier Spirit," fair officials said in a news release.

This year's state fair will add a weekend to the front end of the fair's schedule, while the fairgrounds will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays each week of its run.

“We know this year’s State Fair may look a little different, and we are prepared for that. By adding an additional weekend, it allows us to spread Fair attendance across a new weekend,” Cindy Hoye, executive director of the Indiana State Fair Commission, said in a news release.

Fair officials said they have been actively working with the Indiana Department of Health on planning the fair's return a year after it was called off during the pandemic.

Hoye said fair organizers “are confident that with our 250+ acre, mostly outdoor campus we will be able to host our Fair late this summer,”

She said the fair plans to bring back the fairgoers' favorite attractions, including carnival rides, unusual fair food, 4-H competitions and free entertainment.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus IndianaIndianaindiana coronavirusindiana state fairstate fair canceled
