Indiana So Far Has 45 Monkeypox Cases, Including 2 in Kids

A total of 45 monkeypox cases, including two in children, have been reported across Indiana between June 18 and Friday, the state’s Department of Health announced Friday.

Because of patient privacy, no other information about the cases will be released, it said.

Since Indiana so far has received only 3,232 doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine, they are prioritized for close contacts of positive cases, the department said. Additional vaccine is expected soon.

“Monkeypox does not easily spread through brief casual contact, but it’s important to remember that anyone can be affected if they are a close contact of a positive case,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said. “Hoosiers who believe they may have been exposed or who develop symptoms consistent with monkeypox are urged to contact a healthcare provider.”

Monkeypox typically begins with fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and exhaustion about five to 21 days after exposure, the health department said. Usually within one to three days after fever appears, the patient develops a rash. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

People are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed, the department said.

More information is available on the department’s web site.