Indiana Sheriff's Officer Shot, Man Killed as Gunfire Exchanged in Gary: Police

A Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's officer was shot and a man was killed during an exchange of gunfire while attempting to serve a warrant, Indiana State Police said Thursday.

According to police, a deputy attempted to serve a "civil warrant" around noon in the 600 block of Hanley Street in Gary and "during this interaction gunfire was exchanged between the deputy and resident of the home."

The resident, described only as a man in his 20s, was struck by the gunfire and taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released by police by authorities.

The deputy was also wounded and taken to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

NBC 5 has not independently verified the reports of the incident from police.

Check back for more on this developing story.