Indiana Sheriff's Deputy and Jail Deputy Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

An Indiana sheriff's deputy and jail deputy have been killed after the car they were in crashed in central Indiana while heading to assist another agency with a traffic stop.

Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after 1:30 a.m. Saturday on State Road 26 in Sedalia, Indiana State Police said.

Rainey and Northcutt were responding to a request to help a Rossville deputy town marshal conduct a traffic stop on State Road 26 when their vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.

Rainey was on-duty at the time of the crash. Northcutt worked in the jail and was on a ride-along. He was not on-duty at the time of the crash.

Sedalia is approximately 19 miles east of Lafayette.