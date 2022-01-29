Carroll County

Indiana Sheriff's Deputy and Jail Deputy Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

An Indiana sheriff's deputy and jail deputy have been killed after the car they were in crashed in central Indiana while heading to assist another agency with a traffic stop.

Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after 1:30 a.m. Saturday on State Road 26 in Sedalia, Indiana State Police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Rainey and Northcutt were responding to a request to help a Rossville deputy town marshal conduct a traffic stop on State Road 26 when their vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.

Rainey was on-duty at the time of the crash. Northcutt worked in the jail and was on a ride-along. He was not on-duty at the time of the crash.

Local

Chicago Violence 27 mins ago

‘We Have to Come Together:' Chicago Activists Call on Neighbors to Help Combat Violence

Bobby Rush 3 hours ago

Jesse Jackson's Son Seeks to Fill Rush's US House Seat

Sedalia is approximately 19 miles east of Lafayette.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Carroll Countyrossvillerossville indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us