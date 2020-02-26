Indiana Senate Approves $500 Fine for Holding Phone While Driving

A new cell phone driving ban awaiting the governor's signature would fine Hoosier motorists for steering while holding a device in Indiana.

HB 1070 has passed the Indiana House of Representatives and the Senate, and with a few minor tweaks is headed to the governor's desk for his approval.

There is already a "no texting and driving" law on the books in the state, but this new bill amends the current language to widen the scope.

HB 1070 states, "A person may not hold or use a telecommunications device in the driver's seat of a motor vehicle while the motor vehicle is in motion unless the device is used in conjunction with hands free or voice operated technology, or unless the device is used to report an emergency."

Essentially, a headset or Bluetooth is fine, but holding the phone to your ear for a call that's not to 911 could net you a $500 fine if you are ticketed by an officer.

If ultimately enacted, the hands-free mobile device mandate would take effect in Indiana on July 1.

If you live or work in Illinois, and this is sounding rather familiar, that may be because the Land of Lincoln is one of 21 states with a similar law on the books.