Indiana School District Records 50 New COVID Cases, Over 700 Quarantined

An Indiana school district recorded 50 new positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff last week, causing over 700 people to be quarantined due to close contact.

Crown Point Community School Corporation jumped from five new COVID cases the week of Aug. 18 to 50 new cases last week, according to data from the school district.

The new cases recorded two weeks prior sent 29 students and staff into a quarantine, then 707 more last week. This week, the school district has already asked 146 students to isolate.

In all, Crown Point Community School Corporation has 9,821 students and staff stretching over a portion of northwest Indiana, including the following schools:

Crown Point High School

Colonel John Wheeler Middle School

Taft Middle School

Eisenhower Elementary

Lake Street Elementary

MacArthur Elementary

Solon Robinson Elementary

Timothy Ball Elementary

Winfield Elementary

Crown Point Community School Corporation Learning Center

Central Office and SSC Departments

According to the school district's website, the COVID policies that were last updated on Aug. 12 are subject to change should there be "an increase in positive COVID cases in our schools or we are given new mandates by a government organization."

"We are currently reviewing the governor’s new executive order from yesterday to determine any changes to quarantine policies or procedures for schools. Our priority will be determining which guidelines help us keep more students in the classroom," the administration said in a statement.

The current COVID guidelines for the school allow for parents, students and staff to deceive whether or not to wear a mask, although face coverings are required on buses per a federal mandate.

Should a student test positive for COVID, both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are required to complete a quarantine until they are symptom-free, the website said.

Quarantines for students who came within close contact of an individual who tested positive for COVID last for 14 days from the date of exposure. Vaccinated students who show no symptoms, however, are not required to quarantine.