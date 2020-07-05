Indiana Reports Nearly 600 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Additional Deaths

Indiana health officials reported nearly 600 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with six additional deaths confirmed by the state department of health.

According to figures released by ISDH, 596 new cases of the virus were confirmed over the last 24 hours via laboratory testing, bringing the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 48,008 since the pandemic began.

That single-day total is the highest in the state since May 27, when 597 new cases were reported by health officials.

The six additional deaths reported on Sunday bring the state’s death toll to an even 2,500 due to the coronavirus, with another 193 deaths classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Health officials in the state did report an uptick in test results returned to state labs Sunday, with 9,510 tests conducted over the last 24 hours. That brings the state’s testing total to 521,722, with 9.2 percent of those tests coming back positive.

The rolling positivity rate, which bottomed out on June 19 at 4 percent, has been slowly rising since then, according to data provided by state health officials.

Hospitalization numbers have remained steady since mid-June, however, with 637 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals statewide.

COVID-19 patients are using just 9.4 percent of the state’s ICU beds, with 2.7 percent of the state’s ventilators currently in use by coronavirus patients.