Indiana Reports Nearly 1,100 New Coronavirus Cases, 15 Additional Deaths

Indiana health officials reported nearly 1,100 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, along with 15 additional fatalities related to the virus.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 1,096 new cases of the virus were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total of cases to 79,676 since the pandemic began.

The number of new cases is the second-highest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began, and marks the third consecutive day of more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus being reported.

Saturday’s additional fatalities brings the state’s total number of deaths to 2,921.

Officials say 11,818 new individuals were tested over the last 24 hours, with more than 19,000 total tests administered during that time. In all, 897,615 Indiana residents have been tested for coronavirus during the pandemic.

Currently, 35.2% of ICU beds in the state are available, with 53.2% of beds occupied with non-COVID patients and 11.6% in use by coronavirus patients. More than 80% of the state’s ventilators also remain available.

