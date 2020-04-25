Indiana Reports More Than 700 New Coronavirus Cases Saturday

For the second straight day, Indiana has reported a new single-day high in coronavirus cases, as 718 new cases of the virus have been reported statewide.

On Friday, the state reported 656 new coronavirus cases.

In all, the state has now confirmed 14,395 cases of the virus. The state also reported 44 additional deaths due to the virus, bringing the state’s total to 785 since the pandemic began.

The state reported 4,227 new tests were reported to officials on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of tests performed to 79,774. Approximately 18 percent of those tests resulted in positive coronavirus diagnoses.

Indiana is currently under a stay-at-home order through May 1, and Governor Eric Holcomb has said he is hoping to begin lifting that order rather than extending it.

State data indicates 19 percent of coronavirus cases have been reported in individuals between the ages of 50 and 59. 17.2 percent of cases have been reported in individuals between the ages of 40 and 49, and 15.5 percent of cases have been reported in residents between the ages of 60 and 69.