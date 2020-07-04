Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports More Than 500 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Additional Deaths Saturday

Close up of microbiologist hand with surgical gloves holding a blood test tube for coronavirus. Test tubes with blood sample for covid-19 virus, biohazard transportation bag
Getty Images

Health officials in Indiana have reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases, but just six deaths on Saturday.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, laboratory tests confirmed an additional 522 cases of coronavirus statewide on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 47,432 since the pandemic began.

The six additional deaths bring the statewide total to 2,494, with an additional 193 deaths classified as “probably” coronavirus fatalities.

Local

Petite Lake 30 mins ago

Suburban Man Dies After Being Pulled From Petite Lake in Lake Villa

JB Pritzker 48 mins ago

Pritzker Contributes $51.5 Million More for Taxes Initiative

Hospitalization numbers in Indiana remain steady, with 40.7 percent of ICU beds currently available and nearly 84 percent of the state’s ventilators still available for COVID-19 patients. Non-COVID use of ICU beds is accounting for more than 50 percent of the state’s usage of those beds, according to data provided by ISDH.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us