Indiana Reports More Than 500 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Additional Deaths Saturday

Health officials in Indiana have reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases, but just six deaths on Saturday.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, laboratory tests confirmed an additional 522 cases of coronavirus statewide on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 47,432 since the pandemic began.

The six additional deaths bring the statewide total to 2,494, with an additional 193 deaths classified as “probably” coronavirus fatalities.

Hospitalization numbers in Indiana remain steady, with 40.7 percent of ICU beds currently available and nearly 84 percent of the state’s ventilators still available for COVID-19 patients. Non-COVID use of ICU beds is accounting for more than 50 percent of the state’s usage of those beds, according to data provided by ISDH.