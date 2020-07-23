Indiana Reports Highest Single-Day Spike in Cases Since Pandemic Began, Data Shows

The state of Indiana reported a record daily rise in infections Thursday with 954 new cases of coronavirus reported by the state's health department Thursday, along with 17 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

The daily increase tops the previous daily record of 951 cases set on April 27.

In all, 59,602 Indiana residents have tested positive for coronavirus, with 2,683 deaths attributed to the illness. A total of 666,283 tests have been performed, up from 654,413 the day before.

The new deaths lift the total fatalities due to the virus to 2,683 with and additional 197 "probable deaths," according to the state's health department.

According to hospitalization data provided by the state, more than 36% of the state’s intensive care unit beds remain available, with 13.5% being used by COVID patients.

Roughly 2.9% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients, with 82.1% of ventilators still available.

Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate starting next week, joining many other states in the attempt to slow the coronavirus spread, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday.

The order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained. The order will take effect Monday.

Holcomb said a renewed growth in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations necessitated the mask order. He said he did not want Indiana to have to follow other states and restore business restrictions that had been lifted in the past couple months.

Indiana’s attorney general believes the governor overstepped his authority in issuing the statewide face mask mandate and that only the Legislature can make violations a criminal offense.