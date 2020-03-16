Indiana Reports First Coronavirus Death

The Indiana State Department of Health announced the state's first death from COVID-19, Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said Monday.

“A family today is suffering the ultimate loss due to COVID-19, and this sadly underscores how severe the virus can be – especially for some high-risk Hoosiers," Holcomb said in a statement. “The state is taking unprecedented actions to slow the spread of COVID-19, and every Hoosier should follow the precautionary measures.”

The adult from Marion County died Monday morning at a Community Health Network hospital, Holcomb said. The person, over 60 years old, was hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient, he said, and also suffered from underlying medical conditions.

No further information was released about the patient.

“I cannot stress this enough – if you are ill, stay home. If you need to seek medical care, call ahead so that your healthcare provider can take steps to protect others from exposure to COVID-19,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “We all have a role to play to protect Hoosiers from this illness, and the time to act is now.”