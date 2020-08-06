Indiana Reports Daily Record With More Than 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases Thursday

Health officials in Indiana reported more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, the highest daily total the state has seen so far this pandemic.

It marks only the second time the number of new daily cases has topped 1,000 in the state since the coronavirus pandemic began.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the 1,051 new cases bring the statewide total to 71,015 cases. Six additional deaths Thursday lift the death toll in the state to 2,811. Another 202 "probable deaths" have also been reported by health officials.

Over the last 24 hours, 12,153 new test samples have been turned in to state labs, marking a significant jump from the 7,207 reported one day earlier. So far, 804,345 total tests have been performed in the state during the pandemic.

Overall the state’s positivity rate stayed at 8.8 percent and the 7-day rolling positivity rate held steady at 7.4 percent.

According to hospitalization data provided by the state, 13.7 percent of the state’s ICU beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 2.8 percent of the state’s ventilators are being used to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Indiana still has more than 32 percent of its ICU beds available in the event of a COVID-19 surge, while nearly 82 percent of ventilators are available for use.