Indiana Reports 965 New Cases of Coronavirus, 20 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Indiana health officials reported 965 new cases of coronavirus and 20 additional deaths statewide Wednesday.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, new metrics Wednesday bring state totals to 120,019 cases and 3,405 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The state administered 24,367 new tests to 8,898 new individuals, according to ISDH data. In the last seven days, 4.2% of tests have come back positive in the state of Indiana, with 7% of individual residents receiving positive test results.

Since the pandemic began, 1,379,850 individuals have been tested for the virus in Indiana, with more than 2 million tests administered since February.

As of this week, 585 individuals with COVID-19 are hospitalized in Indiana. State officials reported 11.9% of Indiana’s intensive care unit beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 51.5% are in use by non-COVID patients.

Ventilator use remains low, with just 3.3% of ventilators in use by coronavirus patients in the state.