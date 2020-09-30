Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 965 New Cases of Coronavirus, 20 Additional Deaths Wednesday

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, new metrics Wednesday bring state totals to 120,019 cases and 3,405 fatalities since the pandemic began

A driver drops off her coronavirus test at a COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles on June 24, 2020.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Indiana health officials reported 965 new cases of coronavirus and 20 additional deaths statewide Wednesday.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, new metrics Wednesday bring state totals to 120,019 cases and 3,405 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The state administered 24,367 new tests to 8,898 new individuals, according to ISDH data. In the last seven days, 4.2% of tests have come back positive in the state of Indiana, with 7% of individual residents receiving positive test results.

Local

coronavirus chicago 21 mins ago

Chicago to Ease Coronavirus Restrictions: These Are All the Changes Taking Effect Thursday

Marlins vs Cubs 1 hour ago

Chicago Cubs' Roster for Wild Card Series vs. Marlins Set

Since the pandemic began, 1,379,850 individuals have been tested for the virus in Indiana, with more than 2 million tests administered since February.

As of this week, 585 individuals with COVID-19 are hospitalized in Indiana. State officials reported 11.9% of Indiana’s intensive care unit beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 51.5% are in use by non-COVID patients.

Ventilator use remains low, with just 3.3% of ventilators in use by coronavirus patients in the state.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us