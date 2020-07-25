Indiana Reports 934 New Coronavirus Cases, 11 Additional Deaths Saturday

Coronavirus cases in the state of Indiana continued to climb on Saturday, as state health officials reported 934 new cases and 11 additional deaths.

State health officials say that a total of 61,520 confirmed cases have been reported statewide since the pandemic began, along with 2,698 deaths.

In all, 11,570 new test results were returned to state laboratories over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 690,274 during the pandemic.

Today’s new cases come the day after Indiana reported a single-day increase of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time during the pandemic. Over the last three days, Indiana has recorded its biggest single-day jump, as well as its third and fourth-largest single-day jumps in cases.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly on Saturday, with 824 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals statewide, but that number is still up from the state’s low watermark, which was set in late June.

With cases on the rise, Indiana officials have announced that residents will be required to wear masks in public places where social distancing is not possible beginning on Monday. Originally the requirement would have instituted criminal penalties for non-compliance, but Gov. Eric Holcomb removed those provisions after pushback from state political leaders.

The mandate applies to any Indiana residents over the age of 8.