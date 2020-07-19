Indiana Reports 927 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Additional Deaths Sunday

The state of Indiana reported another 927 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with two additional deaths attributed to the illness.

The number of new cases very nearly set a new record for biggest single-day increase in positive tests, falling just short of the 946 that were reported on April 26.

In fact, the last two days in Indiana have been the second and third-highest single-day increases in cases since the pandemic began, continuing an upward trend in new case reporting.

Part of the reason for the increasing number of tests has come from increased testing, as Indiana officials reported 12,453 new test results being returned to state labs over the last 24 hours. That number gives the state a daily positivity rate of 7.4 percent, according to figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

In all, 56,571 Indiana residents have tested positive for coronavirus, with 2,629 deaths attributed to the illness. A total of 626,880 tests have been performed, with a 9 percent positivity rate.

According to hospitalization data provided by the state, 10.4 percent of the state’s intensive care unit beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, with 35.9 percent of beds still available in the event of a surge. Just 2.8 percent of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients, with 82.6 percent of ventilators still available.

The new cases in Indiana Sunday were largely driven by Marion County, where 141 new cases were reported. That is the highest number reported in a single day in that county since mid-May, and represents an increase in cases reported in recent days.