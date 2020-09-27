Indiana Reports 921 New Cases of Coronavirus, 3 Additional Deaths Sunday

The state of Indiana has reported 921 new cases of coronavirus and three additional deaths Sunday.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 117,450 since the pandemic began earlier this year.

Sunday’s three fatalities brings the confirmed death toll to 3,354, with 226 deaths ruled as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, the state has administered 22,801 new tests to 8,698 new individuals, according to ISDH data. In the last seven days, 4% of tests have come back positive in the state of Indiana, with 6.7% of residents receiving positive test results.

In all, 1,358,860 residents have been tested for coronavirus in Indiana during the pandemic, with more than 2 million tests administered in all.

In terms of hospitalizations, 910 individuals with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Indiana, a number that has steadily been on the rise over the last two weeks in the state. State officials say 12.3% of Indiana’s intensive care unit beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 48.5% are in use by non-COVID patients.

Ventilator use remains low, with just 3.2% of ventilators in use by coronavirus patients in the state.

These figures come as the state moves into Phase Five of its coronavirus reopening plan. Most limits on social gatherings and building occupancy have been lifted, while masks are still required through at least mid-October, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration.