Indiana Reports 879 New Cases of Coronavirus, 11 Additional Deaths Monday

The state of Indiana has reported 879 new cases of coronavirus and 11 additional deaths statewide Monday.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Monady’s new cases bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 118,322 since the pandemic began earlier this year.

Monday’s fatalities bring the confirmed death toll to 3,365, with 226 deaths ruled as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, the state has administered 16,914 new tests to 7,523 new individuals, according to ISDH data. In the last seven days, 4.1% of tests have come back positive in the state of Indiana, with 6.8% of individual residents receiving positive test results.

Since the pandemic began, 1,366,294 individuals have been tested for the virus in Indiana, with more than 2 million tests administered since February.

In terms of hospitalizations, 957 individuals with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Indiana, a number continuously rising over the last two weeks in the state. Indiana officials reported 13% of Indiana’s intensive care unit beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 46.6% are in use by non-COVID patients.

Ventilator use remains low, with just 3.2% of ventilators in use by coronavirus patients in the state.

These metrics come as the state begins Phase Five of its coronavirus reopening plan. Most limits on social gatherings and building occupancy have been lifted, while masks are still required through at least mid-October, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration.