Indiana Reports 871 New Cases of Coronavirus, 13 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Health officials in Indiana have confirmed an additional 871 cases of coronavirus Wednesday, along with 13 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data published by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 9,085 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with more than 14,000 total tests administered to those patients.

In all, 95,750 individuals in Indiana have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, with 3,106 total fatalities attributed to the disease. Another 219 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate for all tests increased slightly to 5.6% on Wednesday, but among unique individuals tested, that figure was slightly higher at 7.2%, health officials said.

ICU bed availability remained stable with around 40% of those beds available statewide, and 82.2% of ventilators remain available for COVID-19 patients.

