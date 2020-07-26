Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 860 New Cases of Coronavirus, 8 Additional Deaths

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 23: A health care worker uses a picture to show a person how to use a nasal swab for a self administered test at the new federally funded COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium on July 23, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General, visited the site, as the state of Florida experiences a spike in coronavirus cases, to encourage people to wear a mask and take other precautions to fight the pandemic. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Health officials in Indiana reported 860 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, along with eight additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 62,372 confirmed cases of coronavirus have now been reported statewide since the pandemic began, along with 2,706 fatalities.

Officials reported more than 11,000 new coronavirus test results were returned over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total number of tests performed to 701,311. Those tests have returned an 8.9 percent positivity rate overall, according to ISDH data.

According to health officials, 11.8 percent of the state’s ICU beds are currently in use by COVID-19 patients, with 44.4 percent of beds available statewide. Ventilators are readily available, with just 2.2 percent of the state’s devices currently in use by COVID-19 patients.

Amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases across the state, a mandate requiring residents to wear masks while entering businesses or other areas where social distancing is not possible will go into effect on Monday. All residents over the age of 8 will be required to wear the facial coverings, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Originally, the requirement was set to have criminal penalties attached for those not complying with the mandate, but those were removed after political leaders urged Holcomb to reconsider.

