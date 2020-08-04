Indiana Reports 836 New Cases of Coronavirus, 14 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported 836 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, with 14 more deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, 69,255 cases of the virus have now been confirmed statewide during the pandemic, with 2,794 deaths ruled to be connected to the virus.

Over the last 24 hours, 9,567 new test samples have been turned in to state labs, with 785,018 total tests performed during the pandemic.

Overall the state’s positivity rate stayed at 8.8 percent, while the 7-day rolling positivity rate decreased slightly on Tuesday, dropping to 7.3 percent.

According to hospitalization data provided by the state, 17.3 percent of the state’s ICU beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 2.9 percent of the state’s ventilators are being used to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Indiana still has more than 37 percent of its ICU beds available in the event of a COVID-19 surge, while nearly 83 percent of ventilators are available for use.