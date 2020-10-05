Indiana Reports 835 New Cases of Coronavirus, 7 Additional Deaths Monday

Health officials in Indiana have reported 935 new cases of coronavirus Monday, along with seven additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Monday’s new cases bring the statewide total to 125,976 total cases since the pandemic began, with 3,454 total fatalities related to COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, 15,495 total tests were administered to 7,253 Indiana residents. Over the last seven days, the state’s positivity rate has risen, currently sitting at 4.8% on all tests and 8.5% on individuals tested during that time.

A total of 1.4 million individuals have been tested, with 2.18 million total tests administered during the pandemic.

As of Monday, state officials reported 13.8% of Indiana's intensive care unit beds were in use by coronavirus patients, while 36.4 were available.

Ventilator use remained low with just 3.6% of ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients and 80.2% available statewide.

Brown County in southern Indiana has been flagged by health officials as a potential COVID-19 trouble spot, as the county is reporting lower-than-normal testing figures.

Nearby Warrick County, also on the Kentucky border, was flagged due to a spike in cases attributed to congregate settings. Spencer County was flagged for similar reasons, according to a map published by the ISDH.