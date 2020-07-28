Indiana Reports 809 New Coronavirus Cases, 16 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Indiana reported more than 800 new coronavirus cases Tuesday along with 16 deaths related to the virus, according to the state's health department.

The 809 new cases of coronavirus mark a jump from the 561 the state reported Monday. But it remains lower than the 1,011 reported Friday, which set a daily record and marked the first time the state's number had crossed 1,000 in a 24-hour period so far this pandemic.

The new daily rise lifts the state's total number of cases to 63,678. The additional deaths bring the total fatalities to 2,725, with another 199 "probable deaths."

In all, 716,809 tests have been performed, up from 707,791 the day before.

That gives the state a positivity rate of 8.9%, according to the Indiana State Health Department.

Indiana's new statewide face mask mandate took effect Monday as the state joined many others in the attempt to slow the coronavirus spread.

The order applies to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said a renewed growth in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations necessitated the mask order. He said he did not want Indiana to have to follow other states and restore business restrictions that had been lifted in the past couple months.

Indiana’s attorney general believes the governor overstepped his authority in issuing the statewide face mask mandate and that only the Legislature can make violations a criminal offense.