Indiana Reports 764 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 Additional Deaths Thursday

Indiana health officials reported 764 new coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths attributed to the virus Thursday.

More than 100,000 individuals in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, a threshold that was first crossed Monday.

In all, 102,243 individuals in Indiana have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, with 3,186 total fatalities attributed to the disease. Another 224 deaths have been classified as "probably" COVID-19 fatalities.

According to data published by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 6,243 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with more than 11,000 total tests administered to those patients.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate for all tests dropped to 5 % on Thursday, but among unique individuals tested, that figure held steady at 7.2%, health officials said.

ICU bed availability remained stable with around 39.7% of those beds available statewide, and 81.3% of ventilators remain available for COVID-19 patients.